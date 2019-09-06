Nicki Minaj, who has an estimated net worth of $85 million, took to Twitter late Thursday to announce her retirement from music in order to start a family. While she did not mention any name, it was quite clear that Minaj was talking about her boyfriend Kenneth Petty.

The "Anaconda" rapper's Twitter account has the last name of her boyfriend, who could soon be her husband. Minaj recently spoke about wanting to get married and begin a family with him.

I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, ❌ in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. ✅ Love you for LIFE ?♥️? — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 5, 2019

"We filed for the marriage license and we still had to pick it up and I was traveling, by the time I came back, we had to renew it again," Minaj said on Queen Radio in August. "From that time, you have 90 days to get married. That was about a week ago, so now I have about 80 days.

"I have to work on my album and I have a lot to focus on that I don't want to do the big wedding now. We'll do the big wedding later. I'll be married before my album comes out, but will have my wedding after the album comes out. Before the 90 days is over, yes, I will be married. I'm very happy about that because my baby makes me so happy."

Minaj began her career in music in 2004, when she signed up with the group Full Force for six months. Her first mixtape was released in 2007. In 2009, Lil Wayne discovered Minaj and offered her a contract with his company Young Money Entertainment. After signing the contract, Minaj was featured in several songs with other Young Money artists.

In 2010, she released her debut album Pink Friday, which sold over 375,000 copies in the first week. In the later years of her career, she collaborated with rappers like Drake, DJ Khaled, Birdman, Meek Mill and many others.

After gaining popularity, Minaj has been linked with several stars and has had a long list of boyfriends. Before beginning her romance with Petty, whom she has been dating since December 2018, Minaj was in a relationship with Meek Mill.

Minaj and Meek Mill began dating in 2015 soon after she split with her longtime boyfriend Safaree Samuels. After breaking up with Meek Mill, Minaj was rumoured to be dating fellow New York rapper Nas. According to reports, they split in January 2018. Minaj's other unconfirmed linkups also included Drake and Eminem.