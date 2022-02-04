A young man from Southampton, England named Nick Singh Sahota has become a guiding figure for the youths nowadays with his achievements. Also, it is not just the financial success but also the mindset and entrepreneurial mind which has impressed the larger audience. He owns the business of property development and also is a landlord by profession. Although this success did not come easy and he has to work very hard from the start to get where he is today.

From a very young age, he was very fond of business and entrepreneurship. He was always keen to learn new things and businesses and was very motivated to get successful. One of the first inspirations for him was his father and grandfather who had succeeded in life through their life struggles. Which he has seen from the very start of his life and childhood. He learned every lesson and value of consistent hard work and patience which leads to success. As he always had the mind and inspiration he started really young to start his own business and entrepreneurial journey. At first he started with car wash and car park services to get the initial fund and momentum. And with his research and knowledge, he found property development to be really interesting for him so Initially, he started out with buying individual houses, blocks, and such properties to rent them. One by one he acquired many properties like this and expanded his income as a landlord.

Over the years after having good experience of property dealing as a landlord. He decided to enter into the business of property development with his investment. Starting from 30 apartment projects, with the time he had progressed and made 50 apartment properties, and currently, a 70 apartment property is about to complete in the next few months, he claims. His next goal is to make a 100 apartment project. With such massive milestones and achievements he has really become a big player in the property development business at a very young age and is continuing to grow continuously. This attitude has made him an inspiring figure amongst the youth.