Priyanka and Nick Jonas celebrated Holi in India this time for the first time. At Isha Ambani's Holi bash, they didn't hold back from giving everyone major couple goals. They were not the only ones in attendance as other Bollywood big wigs joined in the fun.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas' first Holi in India

Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal celebrated Holi with a big bash that saw some big names in Bollywood attend the event. The guest list saw Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas too arriving for the party apart from, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rajkumar Rao, Jacqueline Fernandes and so many others. The two turned up in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla ensembles.

Nick Jonas gave us an inside tour of the event with pictures and a video in his Instagram post. He also shared a picture of the couple with Katrina Kaif.

His caption reads, "My first Holi! (Five days early) So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India. #holi @_iiishmagish @anandpiramal @priyankachopra."

The couple also had a pre-Holi photoshoot, which Nick shared on Instagram too.

Priyanka definitely seemed to be having fun:

In a video shared by the singer, he is seen amidst the festivities as Udde Dil Befikre plays in the background. Well, even if it is a bit early for Holi, why not?

On the work front, the Jonas Brothers recently wrapped up their Happiness Begins world tour. Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, will be seen in the adaptation of Aravind Adiga's The White Tiger alongside Rajkumar Rao.