The wedding season has begun, and the first high-profile celebration of the year was that of industrialist Yash Birla's son, Vedant Birla, who tied the knot with Tejal Kulkarni in an intimate ceremony held at the Birla residence in Malabar Hill, Mumbai. Vedant, who is the Chairman and Managing Director of Birla Precision Technologies Ltd, hosted a grand reception following the wedding, which saw the who's who of the industry in attendance.

From the Thackerays to Urvashi Rautela, Nia Sharma, Madhoo, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay, Bhumi Pednekar, Poonam Dhillon, Neelam Kothari and Sameer Soni, Seema Sajdeh, Aadar Jain and wife Alekha Advani, Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra Jain, and Anushka Ranjan with Aditya Seal, the guest list was not only glamorous but also quite diverse.

Let's take a look at who wore what and check out the best- and worst-dressed celebs from the starry night.

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi wore a shimmery golden and silver saree, paired with a bralette-style blouse. While she certainly turned heads with her bold and glamorous look, her overdone makeup and excessively shiny outfit didn't quite impress netizens.

Netizens fat-shamed her and called her overdressed in blingy outfit.

A user claimed, "She looks like a disco ball."

While another remarked, "Has she put on weight?"

Nia Sharma

Nia opted for a floral deep-neck bralette blouse paired with a white mermaid-style skirt and a matching dupatta. She completed her look with an elegant, messy high bun. However, her bold outfit choice didn't sit well with fans, who trolled her for wearing something too revealing for a wedding reception.

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani

Alekha opted for a bright red lehenga and matching blouse, while Aadar complemented her in a maroon kurta. Despite their stylish appearance, netizens once again brought up Aadar's past, trolling him over his breakup with Tara Sutaria and new relationship with Alekha. Interestingly, Tara is now reportedly dating Veer Pahariya.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi chose a maroon saree paired with a full-sleeved blouse featuring a plunging neckline. She tied her hair in a sleek bun, but social media users weren't impressed some even called it a chipkoo bun.

About the bride and groom, Vedant and Tejal

Vedant and Tejal dropped wedding photos on thier Instagram. The picture-perfect couple exuded royalty and grace. Tejal donned a red lehenga adorned with intricate embroidery and paired it with diamond jewellery, including a necklace, maang teeka, nath, and matching earrings. She kept her makeup subtle and left her hair open.

Vedant exuded royalty in an off-white bandhgala with a matching turban. The pheras were attended by close friends and family members only. For the grand reception, the couple coordinated in elegant gold and ivory ensembles.

Who is Vedant Birla?

Vedant Birla is the son of industrialist Yashovardhan Birla and Avantika Birla. He currently serves as Chairman of the Board at Birla Precision Technologies Ltd. After completing his schooling at BD Somani International School, Vedant graduated in Accounting and Finance from HR College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai. He also holds a Master's degree in general management and business from RBS College, UK.