Hurriyat leader Nayeem Ahmad Khan was involved in selling MBBS seats to fund various terror groups active in Kashmir Valley. While opposing the bail application of Nayeem Ahmad Khan before the Delhi High Court, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) submitted evidence about his involvement in fueling unrest in different parts of the Kashmir Valley. He was also involved in terror funding cases.

Nayeem Khan, who has been in judicial custody since August 14, 2017, has been charged with creating unrest in the Kashmir Valley by NIA. He was arrested on July 24, 2017. Charges for various offences under Indian Penal Code, including sedition and UAPA were lodged against Khan by a special NIA court on March 16, 2022.

The NIA has submitted that evidence collected in the case clearly establishes a prima facie case against Khan and that he was involved in terrorist and funding activities.

NIA has said that certain letters were found during search and seizure from Khan's residence showing that he was getting students admitted for MBBS Courses in Pakistan. This shows the involvement of the applicant in terror funding out of commission earned from getting students admitted to MBBS courses in Pakistan, the NIA alleged.

HC asked NIA to respond to Khan's bail application

Earlier on February 2, the Delhi High Court had sought a response from the NIA on a plea by separatist leader Nayeem Ahmad Khan seeking bail in a terror-funding case involving 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

Notice was issued to the NIA and asked it to file a reply to the petition challenging a trial court's order denying bail to the accused. Khan has challenged the trial court's December 3, 2022 order dismissing his bail plea saying that there was prima facie evidence available against the accused.

The trial court, in its December 3, 2022 order, had noted that the charges against the accused were framed in March 2022 and that order has not been stayed or set aside, despite a challenge in the high court.

It had said that the accused was prima facie involved in terror funding activities and had led a pro-ISIS rally and visited the area where terrorists were killed.

MBBS seat-selling module busted in August 2021

On August 18, 2021, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had busted the module involved in selling MBBS seats for colleges, and universities of Pakistan for students of Kashmir through Hurriyat leaders to fund terror outfits with the arrest of four persons.

Mohammed Akbar Bhat alias Zafar Bhat, who is chairman of the salvation movement, Fatima Shah, Mohammed Abdullah Shah, and Shabzar Ahmed Sheikh were arrested. The brother of Mohammed Abdullah Shah went to Pakistan in the 90s and worked as a facilitator of Hurriyat.

Every year, over 100 students from Kashmir Valley usually go to Pakistan for higher studies, especially for MBBS. The NIA had unearthed the scam between students, Pakistan High Commission officials, and separatists of Kashmir Valley.

The NIA had termed admissions of students from Jammu and Kashmir to medical institutions in Pakistan on the recommendations of separatists as an alternative mechanism of terror funding in the Valley.