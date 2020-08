In a first, NIA has given permission to investigate the Kabul Gurdwara attack. This is for the first time that NIA will be investigating a case beyond the borders. NIA team is likely to fly to Kabul on Tuesday, September 1.

On March 25th, A terror attack took place on the Sikh shrine in Kabul's Shorbazar area in which at least 25 members of the Sikh community were killed.

