Cracking its whip on the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists involved in the 2017 attack on CRPF troopers, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday attached the property of a terrorist.

The case relates to an attack on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Lethpora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district in December 2017 in which 5 troopers were killed.

An NIA official said that the agency has attached the residential premises of Irshad Ahmad Reshi as "proceeds of terrorism" in connection with its probe into the attack case. The anti-terror probe agency pasted an order outside his house, that read "it had reason to believe that the property has been used in furtherance of terrorist activities of JeM".

Reshi was arrested by NIA on April 14, 2019

Reshi was arrested by NIA on April 14, 2019. He is son of Nazir Ahmad Reshi of Ratnipora area of Pulwama district. According to NIA, Reshi is an active Over Ground Worker (OGW) of JeM terror outfit. After his arrest last year, the NIA had said that Reshi was found to be a key conspirator who provided logistic support in the form of sheltering and transport for the militants and conducting reconnaissance of the CRPF Group centre.

The NIA filed a chargesheet in August last year against Fayaz Ahmad Magray of Lethpora, Awantipora; Nisar Ahmad Tantray of Dar Ganaie Gund, Awantipora; Syed Hilal Andrabi of Ratnipora, Pulwama and Irshad Ahmad Reshi of Ratnipora, Pulwama under different sections.

The NIA said the recce of the CRPF Group Centre in Lethpora was done by Noor Mohd Tantray, along with other accused during the second week of December 2017.