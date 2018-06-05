The National Investigative Agency (NIA) has made its third arrest pertaining to the Nagrota terror attack that occurred in 2016. The attack on the army unit left seven soldiers dead and three injured on November 29, 2016. The accused, identified as Ashiq Baba, is a resident of Allochi Bagh area in Srinagar. The NIA announced it would investigate the attack in December.

NIA Spokesperson Alok Mittal confirmed the arrest, saying that Baba was produced before a special NIA court in Jammu today. Last week, Tariq Ahmad Dar, 34, a timber dealer in Chillipura in Shopian district was arrested. During interrogation, Tariq had revealed that the terror attack was carried out by the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), a Pakistani based terror group.

Prior to that, in May the NIA apprehended Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) operative Syed Muneer -Ul-Hassan Qadri, a resident of Lolab Valley in north Kashmir district of Kupwara. All three operations were conducted jointly by the NIA and Jammu & Kashmir police.

Three Pakistani terrorists were killed in the operation following the attack and a huge cache of firearms, ammunition, explosives and other articles were recovered from the slain terrorists.

Prior to the attack, the intelligence agency had warned that Nagrota was a target for a terrorist attack.

Source: ANI