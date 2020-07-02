NIA has arrested one more accused in the Pulwama terror attack, which left 40 CRPF men dead in South Kashmir. Arrested accused Mohd. Iqbal Rather of Budgam facilitated the movement of Pakistani Jaish Terrorist Muhammad Umar Farooq and assembled IED for the attack.

Mohd. Iqbal Rather had been undergoing judicial custody since September 2018 in another Jaish-e-Mohammed related case investigated by NIA. As such, he was produced by the Jail authorities before the NIA Special Court, Jammu today i.e. 02.07.2020, and was taken into 07 day's NIA custody for his interrogation.

The initial examination has revealed that Mohd. Iqbal Rather was in constant touch with Pakistan-based leadership of Jaish-e-Mohammed and was in communication with them over secure messaging applications. Mohd. Iqbal Rather was part of the 'transportation module' of Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist organisation.

With this arrest, NIA has so far arrested 6 accused persons in this case.

Investigation in this case is in progress.