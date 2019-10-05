The National Health Authority (NHA) has joined hands with Google to collaborate and strengthen the implementation of the government's flagship health scheme, Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), it was announced on Friday.

The two organisations will be working closely to explore various user cases for increasing process efficiencies in day-to-day applications. Google will also support NHA in improving PM-JAY's digital presence and showcasing relevant content to the 50 crore entitled beneficiaries.

In addition, Google will also help provide training and support to NHA personnel to build on digital skills. The collaboration will seek to bolster PM-JAY's objective of reaching the poor and vulnerable, reducing their high out-of-pocket health expenditure, and improving access to quality healthcare.

On the alliance with Google, NHA's CEO Indu Bhushan said: "Robust technology is the mainstay of PM-JAY. In various areas such as fraud prevention and detection, claim approvals, the use of technology can help reduce the turnaround time and aiding faster closure of processes will enable the states to implement the scheme more effectively.

"We look forward to collaborating with Google to improve our online presence."

The NHA is implementing the programme, hailed as the world's largest public-funded health insurance scheme aimed to bring quality healthcare to around 50 crores poor and vulnerable Indians across India. The mission of NHA is to create the world's best health assurance programme on an efficient and technologically robust eco-system.