NGOs raise toxic air issue at Kelambakkam with TN Pollution Control Board

Tamil Nadu-based Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) have raised the issue of air pollution at Kelambakkam in Chengalpattu district, after several residents complained of health issues due to the textile factories functioning in the area using cancer causing chemicals.

Social activist and Director, Centre for Policy and Development Studies, a think tank based out of Chennai, C Rajeev told IANS, "The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board should immediately act on this issue as several residents including senior citizens have raised the issue of health hazards and it's been found that a few textile factories functioning in the area are the root cause of this."

He said that Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) were being released by these factories in large numbers, especially in the evening.

Anna Mary of Society for Environmental Studies, an environmental study group based out of Chennai said that they have taken up the issue and urged the authorities, including the Chengalpattu District Collector, to take immediate action against this health hazard.

She said that the organisation will take up the issue with the TNPCB Chairperson M Jayanthi and Thiruporur MLA, SS Balaji.

She said that the environmental group has undertaken studies with pediatricians of the area and found that there was an increase in lung infections in children there.

Studies have revealed that the air quality was within acceptable limits during the day but the quality deteriorated in the evening and at night.

The studies have also identified the presence of VOCs to the tune of 121 micrograms/m3 and traces of formaldehyde, both of which are harmful to health.

Anna Mary said that studies have revealed the presence of formaldehyde which is a possible carcinogen.

D Praveen Kumar, a resident of Kelambakkam while speaking to IANS said, "The residents have been facing several health hazards and studies have found that VOCs and formaldehyde was found in the atmosphere. These are hazardous chemicals and formaldehyde can be a causative agent for carcinoma in people."

TNPCB Chairperson M Jayanthi told media persons that a committee consisting of environmental scientists and senior engineers has been formed to study the issue.

(With inputs from IANS)