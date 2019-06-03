Suriya's much-hyped NGK has occupied the numero uno position among the new Tamil releases in Chennai. The movie has performed way better than Devi 2 and a few other films that include Godzilla: King of The Monsters.

In the opening weekend, NGK made a collection of Rs 3.01 crore from 417 shows in Chennai, reports Behindwoods. It is considered to be an above-average collection for a film starring Suriya. The Selvaraghavan creation has opened to mixed reviews and the success of the flick depends on the viewers' response to the bilingual flick in the next 10 days.

Prabhu Deva-directorial Devi 2 is in the second place at the Chennai box office. The film has raked in Rs 63.29 lakh from 195 shows. Like NGK, the Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer too has opened to mixed reviews.

Hollywood film Godzilla: King of The Monsters has made a collection of Rs 57.46 lakh from 111 shows in Chennai. American musical fantasy Aladdin has entered its second weekend by collecting Rs 21.74 lakh from 72 shows to take its total tally to Rs 1.71 crore.

Yet another Hollywood film Monster has raked in Rs 5.61 lakh from 66 shows. The total collection of the flick stands at Rs 1.13 crore.

Vivek Oberoi's PM Narendra Modi has earned Rs 1.21 lakh from 15 shows to take its total tally to Rs 8.73 lakh.