An educated farmer is leading a normal life with his wife and has earned the respect of the people with his good deeds in the society. His life changes forever when he is forced to stop the farming and reluctantly enter the politics. In short, NGK projects the dark and gritty underworld of politics.

Suriya enacts the role of Nandha Gopalan Kumaran aka NGK, a farmer, and Sai Pallavi plays his wife in the Tamil film. After being forced to stop the farming, the local MLA offers him to help, but on the condition that he should join the party.

It does not take much time for him to realise that politics is not bed of roses as he uses every situation to build his career. Once he wins the trust of the MLA, he raises through the ranks in the party. Rakul Preet Singh plays the role of the party's PR. How the hero climbs the ladder of success and the difficulties in his path form the crux of the story.

The early reports emerging from social media sites indicate that the movie has opened to fairly positive reviews. Suriya's performance is the highlight of the movie. The first half has the right packaging and the background score by Yuvan Shankar Raja has enhanced the quality.

The second half is not up to the mark as the logic factor goes for a toss. The lack of continuity issue the major problem. Overall, it turns out to be an average product, say audience.

Ramesh Bala: #NGK 1st Half: #Thandalkaaran song is a treat to Fans..

@Suriya_offl 's performance in the interval block

@Rakulpreet is impressive as the Political consultant..

Looking forward to seeing how @Suriya_offl will achieve his goals..

#NGK 1st Half : An Educated youth sees the power of local politicians.. So he himself gets into it..

@Suriya_offl 's acting is fantastic.. There is a transformation scene.. He is Vera Level from that scene..

His scheming ways of moving up in the political ladder is

sathish: #NGK is an average movie. #suriya acting is Soo good but making is not that much #selva missed some thing. Am disappointed..,

Naagu_twits: We just saw #NGK brilliant film , @Suriya_offl anna your performance different level , Sai Pallavi supporting acting was too cute n perfect house wife role. Very good Pollitical movie .

Hats off dir. @selvaraghavan !!

Blockbuster Go Watch !!

Forum Keralam (FK): #NGK The main problem with the film is continuity issues in the 2nd half. Feels like random scenes stitched to complete it. Wasn't the case with 1st half where Selva etched out everything properly. The result would have been better if not for those irregular schedules i suppose.

#NGK Nevertheless,another impressive addition to @Suriya_offl 's performance text book as he brings freshness to the character with his attitude and body language.He deserves a better script.@Sai_Pallavi92 was good but again her character also lacks the consistency in 2nd haf.

#NGK Second half is a let down..

Lazy writing by Selva coupled with some logic less scenes spoils the party

Have to wait and see how this goes with his fans.

Right mix of family scenes and few comedies

Politics angle also has come out well

@thisisysr bgms ❤️❤️

Second half shud unveil the mass #NGK which was missing in the 1st half#NGK Interval

As expected @selvaraghavan has hit the right chords so far.

@Suriya_offl the show stealer. Absolutely towering perfomance.

@Sai_Pallavi92

Hoping for an even better second half