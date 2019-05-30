Five years after his dream project, Irandaam Ulagam bombed at the box office, Selvaraghavan is having his first release in the form of NGK, a political thriller. For the first time, he has teamed up with Suriya for the ambitious project, which has Rakul Preet Singh and Sai Pallavi playing the female leads.

Devaraj, Ponvannan, Bala Singh, Thalaivasai and a host of other actors are part of the supporting cast. The film has Sivakumar Vijayan's cinematography and Praveen KL's editing. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music. Two of his songs like Thandalkaaran and Pothaachalum have struck the chord with the viewers.

Story:

Suriya plays the role of Nandha Gopalan Kumaran aka NGK. He is an ambitious youngster who brings about a revolution in the political situation in his state. Rakul Preet plays the role of Vanathi, a strong woman with courage. Sai Pallavi will be seen as Reddamma who shapes the hero's journey in politics. The bilingual film tries to portray the dark and gritty underworld of politics.

Hype:

Both Selvaraghavan and Suriya have not been in good form in recent years. In spite of their successful past, they seemed like lost momentum. The good news is that NGK has created a lot of positive buzz around the film with its promos. Will the film, which is hitting the screens on Friday, 31 May, live up to the expectations? Check out in the viewers' words below:

The reports from the oveseas special shows are yet to be out online. Stay locked to this page.