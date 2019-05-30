Suriya's much-awaited movie NGK is releasing worldwide on Friday, May 31. Selvaraghavan's political thriller is seeing the light of the day in over 20 countries in about 1,300 screens.

Advance Booking:

NGK has met with good response according to the advance bookings at theatres in Tamil Nadu and a few centres outside the state. In its home territory, the political thriller is releasing in over 450 screens with many single have special shows for fans as early as 5.30 am.

"As always Ground Zero for pathbreaking celebrations of #NGK will be at your #FansFort @RohiniSilverScr tomorrow! Huge fan club presence with surprise elements. Got a giant cake from #CKsBakery to celebrate @Suriya_offl comeback on screen #NGKfireAtRohini [sic]," Nikilesh Surya, manager of Rohini Silver Screens, tweeted about the opening.

Not just in Tamil Nadu, NGK is having special shows for fans in Kerala as well where the film will be out in 150+ theatres. In Karnataka, the movie is releasing big in both Tamil and Telugu languages in over about 160 screens.

The Selvaraghavan's creation is releasing in over 350+ screens in Andhra and an estimated total of 1,100+ screens in the entire country.

Overseas:

NGK is releasing in over 150 screens in the US and the film is expected to open well, considering the response for the advance bookings. Philippines, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, New Zealand, South Africa, Canada, Australia, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Austria and in many other countries the film will release this weekend.

The worldwide screen count of NGK is expected to be over 1,400.

Box Office:

The film, which is produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, is expected to become the third biggest opener after Rajinikanth's Petta and Ajith Kumar's Viswasam.