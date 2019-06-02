Suriya's NGK has got a fantastic start at the Chennai box office. After becoming the biggest opener of the actor's career, the Selvaraghavan-directorial witnessed a minor growth in its business on its second day in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

On the first day, NGK had collected Rs 1.03 crore, thereby becoming the third biggest opener of 2019 after Hollywood film Avengers: Endgame (Rs 1.17 crore) and Rajinikanth's Petta (Rs 1.12 crore) in Chennai. The film earned Rs 1.07 crore on its second day to take its two-day tally to Rs 2.10 crore.

The trade trackers say that the matinee and evening shows saw better occupancy rate than the morning shows. The political thriller is expected to register a better performance on its third day (Sunday holiday).

Not in Chennai alone, NGK has performed well across Tamil Nadu. On the first day, the Suriya-starrer is estimated to have grossed around Rs 10 crore and the two-day tally is said to be over Rs 15 crore.

Apart from Tamil Nadu, NGK has done well at the Karnataka and Kerala box office. Its performance in Andhra and Telangana is not up to the mark, say trade reports.

NGK is a political thriller which tells the story of an educated farmer entering politics and his growth is politics will be narrated with twists and turns. Sai Pallavi plays Suriya's wife in the flick in which Rakul Preet enacts the character of a PR strategist.

The Suriya-starrer has opened to mixed reviews and the success of the flick depends on the viewers' response to the flick in the days to come.