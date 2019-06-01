Suriya's NGK has got a good start at the Chennai box office. The Tamil movie has become the third biggest opener of the year in the capital city of Tamil Nadu after Hollywood film Avengers: Endgame and Rajinikanth's Petta, while beating the record of another biggie, Ajith's Viswasam.

On the first day, NGK is estimated to have grossed Rs 1.03 crore which is considered to be the biggest opening for a Suriya film in Chennai. Also, it is his first film to gross Rs 1 crore or above on the opening day in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

It has shattered the record of Ajith Kumar's Viswasam, which had grossed Rs 88 lakh on the first day in Chennai earlier this year. However, the Suriya-starrer failed to surpass the collection of Avengers: Endgame (Rs 1.17 crore) and Rajinikanth's Petta (Rs 1.12 crore).

NGK has found a place in the list of top 10 biggest openers of Chennai. Rajinikanth's 2.0 is in the numero uno position by minting Rs 2.64 crore. It is followed by Thalapathy Vijay's Sarkar (Rs 2.41 crore) and Rajini's Kaala (Rs 1.76 crore).

Check Out The Top 10 list:

Ranking Movie Collection 1 2.0 Rs 2.64 crore 2 Sarkar Rs 2.41 crore 3 Kaala Rs 1.76 crore 4 Mersal Rs 1.52 crore 5 Vivegam Rs 1.21 crore 6 Endgame Rs 1.17 crore 7 Kabali Rs 1.12 crore 8 Petta Rs 1.12 crore 9 Theri Rs 1.05 crore 10 NGK Rs 1.03 crore

However, the movie is likely to lose its place in the top 10 list as there are a few big movies are scheduled for release in the second half of the year. Ajith Kumar's Nerkonda Paarvai and Vijay's 63 film have strong chances to overpower not just the records of NGK, but also Petta and Endgame.

NGK at Tamil Nadu Box Office

The film was released in over 450 screens in Tamil Nadu on Friday, 31 May. Owing to the craze, the makers had special morning shows across the state. The Selvaraghavan-directorial has opened well and expected to perform well at the box office in the next few days.