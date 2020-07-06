In a shocking revelation, DSP Devendra Mishra who was killed while raiding UP gangster Vikas Dubey's house had written a letter to then SSP Anant Dev Tiwari, highlighting the nexus between the entire police thana and the terrorist. The letter underlined the connection between SHO Vinay Tiwari and Vikas Dubey. The letter was written by DSP Mishra also had all the shreds of evidence but shockingly Anant Dev, who was then SSP Kanpur, did not take any action against Vinay Tiwari.

Notably, eight policemen including a Deputy Superintendent were brutally ambushed and killed by terrorist Vikas Dubey in Kanpur on the intervening night of Friday.

After a huge media uproar, UP police have now ordered an investigation on the letter. Kanpur IG Mohit Aggarwal said, "We have ordered a probe on the letter written by DSP Mishra to SSP Anant Dev on the nexus between SHO Vinay Tiwari and Vikas Dubey. We will ascertain all the issues and take appropriate action against the guilty."

No action by then SSP Kanpur against Dubey

What is further appalling in the case is that Tiwari was questioned by the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police whose DIG is none other than Anant Dev who did not take action against SHO Vinay Tiwari. He served as SSP Kanpur for a period of 2 years before getting promoted as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) STF in June this year. The letter that is now viral on the microblogging site raises serious questions on the entire investigation.

Although SHO Vinay Tiwari has been suspended from the duty over suspicion on tipping off the gangster about raid, the police are yet to register a case against him.

Dubey's political nexus and fear are such that even after getting arrested multiple times in the past, he got bailed. The same connections among the police helped terrorists on Friday also. Dubey got prior information about the police raid and he made a perfect plan to kill men in uniform. As the investigation is underway, more shocking revelations are expected to come out.