The Newsroom fans were on the top of the seventh cloud when they got to know that they will get to see season four in no time. However, show's creator Aaron Sorkin has finally put all the rumors to rest.

The rumors of a potential Newsroom revival began earlier this month after series's co-star Olivia Munn told Entertainment Online that she is currently in the midst of a conversation with the show's creator Aaron Sorkin.

"We have very high hopes that it would be able to come together, hopefully," Munn said.

During his recent appearance on The Late Late Show, The Newsroom TV show's creator Aaron Sorkin talked about all the rumors swirling around the reviving the acclaimed HBO's political drama.

Aaron Sorkin admitted to the show's host James Corden that he wishes that the show was on the air now after Corden suggested that the award-winning series is more relevant than ever in 2019. Sorkin, however, added that he "would love to be writing it now," but stated that there are other things coming up and he has no plans whatsoever to return to anything he has previously done, via Uproxx.

The Newsroom was written by Aaron Sorkin and premiered on HBO in 2012 and was concluded only after three seasons on 2014. The acclaimed TV series chronicled the behind-the-scenes events at the fictional Atlantis Cable News (ACN) channel. The Newsroom featured an ensemble cast including Jeff Daniels as the main lead, Will McAvoy, who together with his staff and former love interest, creates a news shows in the face of corporate and commercial obstacles and their "own personal entanglements."

The Newsroom season 1 received a mixed response from fans and critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, the first season sits on 46 percent average rating with the site's critical consensus states that the show sports good intentions but it feels a little too preachy and self-satisfied.

However, the show's second and third seasons received favorable reviews from political drama fans and critics. Rotten Tomatoes gave the second season 69 percent average rating, while the third received 76 percent average rating. The site's consensus reads, "With an energetic new arc and deeper character development, The Newsroom finds itself rejuvenated in its third season—even if it still occasionally serves as a soapbox for creator Aaron Sorkin."

In case you don't remember how good The Newsroom was, have a look at the very first scene of The Newsroom season 1.