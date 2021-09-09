Newspaper office in Agartala vandalised, 4 journalists injured

In unprecedented violence, the office of a leading Tripura newspaper in Agartala was attacked and vandalised on Wednesday, with many computers and other assets damaged and several vehicles, parked in front of the office, set on fire.

At least four journalists of the local daily "Pratibadi Kalam", were also injured in the attack, the media outlet said.

Editor and Publisher Anal Roy Chowdhury, in the FIR, alleged after a BJP rally, workers of the ruling party attacked and ransacked his office, and burnt the cars and two-wheelers parked in front of it.

"At least four journalists were injured in the attack. All papers and documents, computers, and CCTV cameras were destroyed while a huge contingent of police remained silent spectators and did nothing. The goons were armed with lathis and sharp-edged deadly weapons and one of our journalists, namely Prasenjit Saha, was hit on the back of his head by a sharp-edged weapon and injured seriously," the FIR said.

Roy Chowdhury told the media that such a dangerous violent attack on a media office never happened in Tripura in the past.

Many media organisations and senior journalists, including Agartala Press Club Secretary Pranab Sarkar, visited the newspaper office and vehemently condemned the attack and demanded immediate arrest of the attackers.

"If the police did not arrest the attackers within 12 hours, we would launch massive agitations to get justice. Government must compensate for the damages done by the attackers," Sarkar told the media after meeting police officials.