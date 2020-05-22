PM Modi conducts aerial survey of cyclone-hit West Bengal with CM Mamata Banerjee Close
2020 is one of the worst years in the history of humankind. First, it was the spread of the novel coronavirus, for which we are yet to find the cure, then it was the gas leak in Visakhapatnam and now the tropical storm Cyclone Amphan. The supersonic Cyclone Amphan is a powerful tropical cyclone that has caused widespread damage over East India and Bangladesh. Major parts of Kolkata and Odisha have been affected by this natural calamity.

The whole country is mourning and praying for the safety of the people residing in the affected states. Bollywood celebrities have also come forward and expressed their grief over the damage caused by the Cyclone Amphan. B-town stars such as filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, and actors Taapsee Pannu and Rajkummar Rao, on Thursday, said they were praying for all those who have been affected by cyclone 'Amphan' in West Bengal and Odisha.

Shah Rukh Khan
Now, the owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders Cricket Team Shah Rukh Khan has also come forward and expressed that he can feel the pain of the victims. Taking his social media account, he wrote, "My prayers, thoughts & love to those affected by the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan in Bengal & Odisha. The news has left me feeling hollow. Each & everyone of them is my own. Like my family. We must stay strong through these testing times until we can smile together again."

The official twitter page of KRK have also bee sharing the information related to the natural disaster and people can also find the helpline numbers for the affected areas.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to Twitter to express concern over the devastation caused by the cyclonic storm and to condole the demise of the deceased. "Devastated seeing the damage caused by #CycloneAmphan.. Praying for the safety of all the people who have been affected in Odisha, West Bengal and Bangladesh! My sincere condolences to the families of the people who have lost their lives," tweeted Khurrana.

cyclone amphan
The weather office informed that the severe cyclonic storm Amphan over the west and central parts of Bay of Bengal has intensified into a super cyclone.Twitter

The extremely severe cyclone has killed at least 12 persons and ravaged Kolkata and several parts of West Bengal as it left behind a trail of destruction by uprooting trees, destroying thousands of homes and swamping low-lying areas of the state.

