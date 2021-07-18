Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar tied the knot on Friday in a close-knit ceremony in Mumbai. The couple's pre-wedding festivities had already taken over the internet. From their colourful mehendi ceremony to the bright and glowing haldi ceremony; pictures of the duo enjoying every moment of their special days took the internet by storm. The couple had an Arya samaj wedding followed by a shabad. Rahul had proposed to Disha during his stay inside the Bigg Boss house. Disha also had come on the show later to accept his proposal.

What about honeymoon?

And, now after the most anticipated wedding, the fans and followers are quite curious to know about the newly wed's honeymoon destination. While talking to a leading daily about his honeymoon plans, Rahul joked that they might just end up going to Lonavala as there are pandemic-related restrictions on traveling.

He said: "I think we will go to Lonavala for our honeymoon (laughs!) because you can't travel anywhere else owing to the pandemic. On a serious note, we are planning to go somewhere....let's see. We will have to figure whether flights are operational and we get the visa."

"We haven't decided on a place yet, because after the wedding we just want to relax for a week and not do anything. Also, I have some prior commitments to finish first post the wedding. That's why we are not rushing into it. We will probably go for our honeymoon sometime later. However, when we do, we will go to some place in Europe, say Switzerland or Austria," Rahul Vaidya added.

Meanwhile, the pictures and videos from the couple's wedding reception have been going viral on social media. From cutting a magnificent cake to dancing like there is no tomorrow, Rahul and Disha looked madly in love with each other. While the couple performed on some romantic numbers, their close friends were also seen having the best of their time at the wedding. Mika Singh was seen performing at the wedding and doling out some major chartbusters.

Prominent TV personalities, including Aly Goni and his ladylove Jasmin Bhasin, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Anushka Sen and Vishal Aditya Singh, Laxmi Rai and Sana were seen enjoying themselves at the reception.