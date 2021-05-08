Comedians Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale have been booked for violating COVID-19 norms during their wedding at a resort in Phagwara, Punjab on April 26.

The police have also booked the organisers of the resort under the Disaster Management Act and under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act.

The Punjab government has allowed only 10 participants at such events, but a purported video clip of the ceremony that went viral on social media showed a huge gathering at the couple's wedding ceremony.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Paramjit Singh said the case, including against the couple, the owner of the resort and participants of the marriage, was registered on Wednesday night. However, the DSP added that the police have not arrested anyone yet and the investigation is going on. Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale are yet to comment on the same.

The Maharashtra-Punjab tale

Recently, after the wedding, the couple were seen taking part in the post-wedding rituals. In an interview with the Times of India, Sugandha said: "I am understanding and inculcating the traditional Maharashtrian ways. I am excited about being a Maharashtrian baiko (laughs!)"

Reports stated that Sugandha has made Panjiri and a Maharashtrian sweet dish for Sanket and his family after their marriage. Talking about the same the actress had said, "It's a traditional Punjabi sweet dish, which we make during a puja. It's served as prasad. I am glad that everyone liked it. Eventually, I prepared a Maharashtrian sweet dish as well. It was a great mix of Punjabi and Maharashtrian dishes on the table."

The couple, known for their television stint on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', is settled in Mumbai. But the marriage took place in Punjab as Sugandha hails from Jalandhar. The groom's family had come from Mumbai to Punjab to participate in the wedding.