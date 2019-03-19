If you're Paris Hilton and you have famous friends like Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, Larsa Pippen and more, then surely your life is bound to be a happening one. And if it's your birthday bash then you will definitely have the best time of your life.

"Love you @KimKardashian So much fun celebrating my birthday with you at #ClubParis," Hilton, 38, captioned an Instagram video of herself with the KKW Beauty founder, 38, that showed the two in full glam.

The birthday girl rocked a cleavage-baring, sparkly, silver jumpsuit for the bash, and she couldn't help but flaunt her chiselled body. Hilton danced around in ensemble as longtime partner Kim documented her performance on her Instagram stories.

This wasn't the only time Hilton showed off her moves during the fun-filled night. At one point, the model even got down to some tunes alongside floor – to – ceiling sparklers, before dancing on a pole. Kim also showed off her toned physique in a short, form-fitting white dress, while Kourtney stunned in a strapless outfit with feathers. "Forever the birthday girl," Kim wrote alongside a story that showed the pals goofing off at the St Patrick's Day-themed party.

Noticeably absent from Hilton's fun-filled party was her ex-fiance, Chris Zylka, from whom she split in November 2018, after two years of being together. Right now, Paris Hilton is looking out for options, "Paris has been out and about and when she is, she'll take note of guys around her and tell her friends if she thinks a guy is cute or smart," a source told Us Weekly in January. "She'll chat with guys and is definitely open to meeting people, but it's also easy for her to lose interest."