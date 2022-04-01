A newly recruited terrorist was killed on Friday morning during a brief encounter in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. The eliminated terrorist was associated with the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terror outfit.

According to reports, after getting specific information about the presence of terrorists, forces started a search operation in the Turkwagam area of South Kashmir's Shopian district. As forces reached the hideout, the terrorist resorted to unprovoked firing on the search team. In the ensuing brief encounter, one terrorist was eliminated.

The killed terrorist has been identified as Muneeb Ahmad Sheikh resident of Tak Mohalla, Shopian. He was missing since January this year.

Sheikh was a newly recruited terrorist

According to police, Muneeb Ahmad Sheikh was a newly recruited terrorist who was missing since January. "Although Sheikh was in-touch with anti-national elements for long, he formally joined terror ranks in January only", sources said and added that he was motivated by some Pakistan-based terrorists to join the LeT group.

"Before becoming an active terrorist, Sheikh used to provide logistic support to the active terrorists as Over Ground Worker (OGW)", sources said.

Given an opportunity to surrender

As per reports, Muneer Ahmad Sheikh was provided an opportunity to surrender but he refused. "As forces zeroed in on the hide-out where Sheikh was hiding, forces asked him to surrender", reports said, adding, "Instead of responding positively to forces' appeal to surrender, the terrorist resorted to firing".

Terror module busted, three JeM terrorists arrested

With the arrest of three terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday busted a terror module in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

According to reports, Pulwama Police along with 55 RR and 182/183 bn CRPF arrested three terrorist associates of JeM outfit for providing logistical support to terrorists in the district. One AK rifle, three magazines, and 69 AK rounds were recovered from them

The arrested persons have been identified as Owais Altaf, Aqib Manzoor, and Waseem Ahmad Pandit.

Case FIR no. 77/2022 registered in Police station Pulwama under relevant sections of law and further investigation has been taken up.