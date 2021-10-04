Newly-married Vidyullekha Raman has expressed her anguish over the regressive comments that came her way for posting pictures from the Maldives. A section of people targeted her for sharing photos in which she is seen wearing swim costumes.

On Instagram, she revealed about receiving questions from some people who are asking about her "divorce."

Her Post

The actress said, "Hi friends, Been getting messages like, 'When is my divorce?' etc. Just because I am wearing a swimsuit? Wow. Get out of 1920 aunties and uncles. Come to 2021! What is problematic is not the negative comments, but the way we're thinking as a society. If a woman's clothing is reason for her divorce, then shouldn't everyone 'properly dressed' be in happy marriages? I am extremely fortunate to have a secure husband like @lowcarb.India who shares different moral beliefs with me. He told me to ignore and not to address this. But I simply cannot brush this off."

She added, "I cannot change your toxic, narrow mind or extremely regressive outlook to life. I just hope the women in your life stand up for the sexist, oppressive and downright insulting way in which you look at a woman and her individuality. #LiveAndLetLive."

Wedding

After engaging in August, she married entrepreneur Sanjay without media glare.

It is common for celebrities to receive hate messages or become a victim of slut-shaming, but netizens have gone a step ahead to ask a newly-married woman about "divorce." Nonetheless, her bold comments have been appreciated by fans.

Vidyu, daughter of actor Mohan Raman, is a multilingual actress who has been part of many movies starring A-list actors. Vijay, Ajith, Ram Charan, and Anushka Shetty are some of the A-list actors with whom she has shared screen space.

She started her acting career with Jiiva and Samantha's Neethaane En Ponvasantham. Vidyu is mainly seen in supporting roles. Her notable movies were: Jilla, Kaaki Sattai, Masss, Puli, Vedalam, Dhruva, Srinivasa Kalyanam, Venky Maama among others.