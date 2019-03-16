At least 49 people were killed and 20 are seriously injured in the two mass shootings at mosques in New Zealand. The entire world is condemning these attacks and YouTuber PewDiePie has broken his silence after the shooter shouted his name before murdering the innocents.

PewDiePie has finally opened up about the Christchurch mosque shootings that shock the world. As stated above, the crimes committed resulted in the loss of around 50 people. PewDiePie, who has over 89 million subscribers on YouTube, is sickened that the murdered said "subscribe to PewDiePie" in a live video streaming before he started to murder all the people present in the mosque.

In his tweet, PewDiePie said that after learning the truth about the New Zealand Christchurch massacre, he feels devastated and feels sickened that his name was allegedly been used.

"Just heard news of the devastating reports from New Zealand Christchurch," PewDiePie tweeted on March 15. "I feel absolutely sickened having my name uttered by this person. My heart and thoughts go out to the victims, families, and everyone affected by this tragedy."

In the last couple of months, hundreds and thousands of fans have tweeted "subscribe to PewDiePie." As earlier reported, the shooter live streamed the horrific massacre inside the mosque on Facebook live. Although the graphic video is removed from Facebook, there were several who were quick to notice that that the shooter shouted PewDiePie's name.

After the reports surfaced, there were several reasonable people who started to tweet in PewDiePie's favour and condemned the actions. As per several social media users, it is wrong to blame the 29-year-old YouTuber, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg. As of now, #PewdiPie is currently trending on Twitter and lots of them have come out in Felix's support.

One user has stated on Twitter that "If you use PewDiePie and the recent Christchurch shooting in New Zealand to further some political agenda, you are legit scum of the earth. People lost their family members today, focus on that, and focus on condemning hate crimes like this."

While others have stated that even though they are not PewDiePie's biggest fans, they understand that blaming him for the New Zealand church massacre is foolishness.