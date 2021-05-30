A New York-based firm put up a listing for an internship where the intern is to pay $15 per hour to work for them. They called this the reversed financed internship. Working as an unpaid intern has been heard of and is quite common. However, a reverse internship, which mandates the employee, to pay to work at the company is rare.

According to reports, the internship listing was taken down but not before people were able to screenshot this strange listing.

Netizens weigh in

Once the screenshot of the job listing was posted on Twitter, multiple users came forward with their own stories and instances when companies had asked them to pay to work with them. Many people also found nothing wrong with the idea of paying to do an internship, stating that it's still very common and that they had to pay much more than $15 during their internship.

On the other hand, many users seemed outraged at the illogical nature behind the reverse internship method.