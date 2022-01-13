If you're starting 2022 with some fitness resolutions, there can be some obstacles with all the COVID restrictions imposed on gyms. But that shouldn't stop you from staying fit, even if it means you have to do it all by yourself without your personal coach asking you to do the crunches right. Apple's smartwatches have revolved around fitness extensively, and the Apple Watch Series 7 is another step-up the ladder, which you can read all about in our review.

Apple Watch Series 7 lets you track your daily fitness progress and more. But little did you know the Watch 7 can be much more, especially when COVID cases are spiking and gyms and fitness centres are closing down, yet again. There are apps that can guide you through any lockdown or curfew without gaining a few pounds.

Top fitness apps for your Apple Watch 7

Here are some of the best fitness apps that work perfectly with Apple Watch and iPhones:

YogiFi

YogiFi is a yoga app designed keeping the user in mind. If watching too many videos on yoga confuses you, YogiFi will streamline it for you. In fact, the app offers flexible & personalised programs with daily motivation to integrate yoga into your daily lifestyle.

cult.fit

cult.fit, the popular name in health and fitness industry, has an app, which makes workouts fun, mental fitness easy with yoga & meditation, and medical & lifestyle care hassle-free. Workouts and fitness sessions with cult.fit are designed to meet specific goals - be it weight loss, cardiovascular endurance, strength, stamina, or more.

Calm

If you're looking for better sleep, meditation and relaxation, Calm is the app for you. Calm gives you results in terms of better sleep, lower stress, and less anxiety with guided meditations, Sleep Stories, breathing programs, stretching exercises, and relaxing music. The app is even recommended by top psychologists, therapists, and mental health experts.

UltraHuman

UltraHuman offers interactive content and a user-friendly interface. It offers tools designed for both beginners and advanced practitioners. The platform combines cutting-edge science and art for workouts, yoga, meditation & bedtime stories, which is driven by the knowledge and experience of the top neuroscientists, psychologists, musicians, authors, yoga experts, fitness & workout trainers. Ultrahuman is the complete guide that helps you stay fit, with its unique workout series, meditation and mindfulness courses and bedtime stories.

Unwind

Unwind is a refreshing and distraction-free mindful breathing companion to help with meditation as the name implies. Unwind combines beautiful illustrations with background ambiances to create an atmosphere that is perfect for mindful breathing. The app shares significance of mindful breathing. The app provides Mindfulness History, Stats and Insights, Supports Widgets, Daily Reminders and more. Users can sync the information to Apple Health and get Daily Mindfulness Quotes to absorb in the state of mind.

Strava

Strava lets you track your fitness activity and get in shape. The app records your run, map a cycling route & analyse your training with all the stats, all for free. Whether you're training for a marathon or taking your bike out for a ride, turn your smartphone or GPS watch into a sophisticated tracker with Strava.

Asana Rebel

Asana Rebel lets you help losing weight, building strength, and do high-intensity workouts as well as meditations. Asana Rebel is the app to help you reach all your health and fitness goals, it will empower you to get in shape, feel better, and stay inspired day after day.