Jainendra Kumar is currently a Senior Director of Product Development at Diebold Nixdorf. He started his career as a software developer in 1996.

He worked with many big companies like Alstom, RSI, Encyclopedia Britannica, RateGain, and Pitney Bowes and finally joined Diebold Nixdorf in 2020. He is currently a site leader and Senior Director, product development. Along with site leadership responsibility, he is also driving the global engineering agenda for data science, digital, and innovation at Diebold Nixdorf.

Jai holds several key positions on various professional Boards. In over two-decade, He has grown as a product engineering and management leader. He is also a member of many technology forums like the blockchain council, AIPMM.

Jai has been recognized for his exemplary contribution to leadership processes and institution/systems building. He has done international certifications in many fields like product management, data science, machine learning, cloud, and fintech. He is often honored for launching new innovative offerings in energy management, education technology, health care, hospitality, and logistics. Magazines like CIO Review, Computerworld, Ispirt, and many others have published his technical blogs.

He is involved in meaningful welfare-driven activities that distinctively impact the quality of life of the people. He always contributes to the educational sector by sharing his experience of the corporate world with college students. He helps students by providing them internship opportunities in good companies to upgrade their skills and knowledge and enhance their creativity and innovation.

Jai is very optimistic about the future. He believes that a new world is in-making, a world where people will start trusting technology more than people and the old structures of intermediaries. In the future, Blockchain, Data Science, Machine Learning, IoT, Quantum Computing, and space technologies are going to redefine the world that we live in today. But the question is how to make it happen?

Well, creating an innovative workplace calls for great talent, ecosystem collaboration, a fast feedback mechanism is a great idea.

Dealing with a positive mindset and a sense of urgency is great. Mr. Jay's saying is that we need to attract, retain, and continuously upgrade the new talent. Providing work experience of collaboration, connectivity, and transparency is what we needed. One of the crucial elements of creating a talent experience is the investment one makes in the learning and development of their employees.