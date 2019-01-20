In many ways, it was a changing of guards, in many ways it was what the world had seen when Roger Federer was in his prime, Stefanos Tsitsipas all of 20, perhaps, knocked off Roger Federer in the Australian Open fourth round Sunday.

The young man, who has idolised Federer, handed him his first defeat in Melbourne for the first time in two years. Federer was ousted 6-7 (11-13), 7-6 (7/3), 7-5, 7-6 (7/5) at the Rod Laver Arena.

Remember, 2001, when Federer knocked off Pete Sampras at Wimbledon, Tsitsipas could well have done something similar today at the Rod Laver Arena.

"It's a bit of a desire. I'm in a phase where I want to have fun and I've missed not doing it. "I lost to a better player who was playing very well tonight. Hung in there, gave himself chances at some point, stayed calm. It's not always easy, especially for younger guys. Credit to him for taking care of that," he told reporters of the French Open.

"I don't feel it is necessary to have a big break again," he added.

"There's nothing really I can say to describe this," said the 20-year-old. "I'm the happiest man on earth right now," Tsitsipas said.

This is how Twitter took note of the stupendous performance by the young man, which was nothing short of historical.

There's a scary "business as usual" vibe with Tsitsipas despite every great step he gets through. This kid is just aiming to the top, ready to get every other rival out of the way. With a smile, but still out of the way. One more sign that he's here to stay & do great things — Carole Bouchard (@carole_bouchard) January 20, 2019

1 - the number of ATP matches played by Roger Federer when Stefanos Tsitsipas was born.

Lost to Argentine Lucas Arnold Ker in the opening round 6-4 6-4 as a wild card in the Rado Swiss Open in July 1998.#AusOpen — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 20, 2019

This kid is a future number 1. Got the entire package mental and physical plus can volley which is a major bonus!!! #Tsitsipas #AO2019 — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) January 20, 2019

HE"S DONE IT!!!



Stefanos #Tsitsipas beats Roger #Federer 6-7 7-6 7-5 7-6 to move into the quarter finals of the #AusOpen!



He was sensational!



A STAR INDEED IS BORN!!! pic.twitter.com/4e6tJB7SdP — Live Tennis (@livetennis) January 20, 2019

Federer has been amazing but I do believe it’s time to move on. I really hope one of these young players win the tournament. Tennis needs a new star. It’s been too predictable for far too long. — Mr f (@JermFran) January 20, 2019