In a major boost to farmers, scientists at the Chandra Shekhar Azad University for Agriculture and Technology (CSA) here have developed a tomato species that can yield up to 1,400 quintals per hectare.

This species of tomato has been named Namdhari-4266, which is now available to farmers.

Interestingly, where tomatoes of common species produce 400 to 600 quintal per hectare, this new variety can produce 1200 to 1400 quintal per hectare. As per the scientists, this research in the horticultural sector has ushered in a new revolution for farmers.

Prof. DP Singh, Joint Director of CSA University, told IANS that the cost of weeding, sowing, irrigation, hoeing and fertilising the farming of tomatoes generally costs about Rs 50 thousand per hectare.

He said, "We can cultivate Namdhari-4266 species in Poly-house. The specialty of this tomato is that it does not cause diseases and pests and the tomato is ready in 45 days."

Prof. Singh said that its nursery is planted in the months of September and October and the crop is ready by December to February.

"Farmers can get it from our university. This will be very helpful in increasing the income of the latent tomato farmers. "

"From next month, students of other universities and colleges will be trained to cultivate this species. Apart from this, the youth who are interested in entrepreneurship will also get training and adopt it as an industry", he added.