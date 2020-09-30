A lot is going to change from October 1. Some new rules kicking in on Thursday that involve your day-to-day activities. From motor vehicle rules to LPG and health insurance, here's a quick recap of what's coming so citizens are well prepared for the changes.

Buying new LPG connection

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) allows getting a gas connection for free, but that changes. Availing free cooking gas cylinders under PMUY ends on September 30, and LPG connection will no longer be free.

Foreign fund transfers

Sending money abroad will cost you dearly. Starting October 1, there will be an additional cost of 5 percent at tax collected at source (TCS) with the exception of tax being already deducted at source (TDS).

Sweets with best before date

A sweet deal for consumers. Sweet sellers must adhere to the new law of declaring "best before date" for non-packaged and loose sweets available in the shop. This will help consumers better understand the duration of time to consume sweets.

TVs to cost more

If buying a TV has been on your shopping list, get ready to pay more. Open cell panels will attract 5 percent import duty from October 1. This is to push local manufacturing under Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Using mobile phones while driving

Using mobile phones while driving has been an offense. But there's an exception to the law. As per new changes to the Motor Vehicles Rules 1989 by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, using mobile phones for route navigation in a manner it won't disturb the concentration of the driver while driving is permitted.

Driving license, RC go digital

As per the new government mandate, all documents related to driving license, RC and e-challan will go completely digital from October 1. Driving license can be validated electronically and getting a new license won't require as many documents as before. The e-portal will have all the updates, including if the driving license is disqualified.