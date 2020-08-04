A new investigation has been ordered into the popular hit and run case against Red Bull's heir. The order comes from Thailand's attorney general following public outrage after his charges were dropped last month.

Back in 2012, Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya killed a police officer after he crashed his grey Ferrari in Bangkok's most exclusive neighbourhood.

According to the prosecutors, there is new evidence showing that Vorayuth Yoovidhya was driving much faster than what was earlier reported and he might have even had cocaine in his system. This is reason enough for the case to be reopened.

For years together, the case has been dragging on. Vorayuth is Red Bull co-founder, Chaleo Yoovidhya's grandson and is one of the heirs to the family fortune. He had fled the kingdom in 2017.

After the case against Vorayuth was dropped, there was widespread anger among people and hashtag BoycottRedBull was used widely. His case was also being given as an example of how the kingdom's powerful billionaire class was favoured.

What had happened

In 2012, in Bangkok, police Sergeant-Major Wichian Klanprasert was riding his motorbike. Vorayuth hit him with his grey Ferrari and the hit dragged his body more than 100m (109yds) down the road before the car drove off leaving the Sergeant on the road.

Time and again, the Red Bull heir failed to meet with police to face charges.

The allegations were however denied by Vorayuth's lawyers and he finally left Thailand in 2017. No one knows where he went.

Charges dropped

In July, the police and the prosecutors stated that all charges against Vorayuth were dropped and it also included reckless driving causing death.

Due to public outrage over the issue, an investigation has now been opened into why the charges were dropped. The attorney general's office, police and the prime minister's office have each opened the investigation.

On Tuesday the police were ordered to conduct new investigations into the accident and this includes Vorayuth's alleged drug use.

Thailand has closely followed the case against 38-year-old Vorayuth. The case has also fueled criticism that the country's elite enjoys special treatment by the authorities.