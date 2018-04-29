Chinese technology major Oppo launched a new 2018-series A83 mobile phone in India. The new phone comes just three months after the original A83 hit stores in the country.

The key difference between the Oppo A83 (2018) and the predecessor is that the former comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. On the other hand, the former comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. Everything else including design, camera, screen size, battery capacity remains same. It cost Rs 15,990, Rs 3,000 more the original model.

Oppo A83 (2018) comes with 5.7-inch HD+ LCD screen, MediaTek octa-core processor, 13MP camera with LED flash, an 8MP front camera with face unlock capability and a 3,180mAh, which is more than enough keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage.

#OPPOA83 is the answer to every gamer’s dream. With its game acceleration mode, it ensures smooth gaming with fewer disturbances to cater to the gamer in you.

Explore more here: https://t.co/nJmHtwW2LT pic.twitter.com/ShqKkfSSHD — OPPO Mobile India (@oppomobileindia) April 28, 2018

Other connectivity features include Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n; dual-band: 2.4GHZ & 5GHz), 4G-LTE, also micro-USB port and 3.5mm audio jack.

Oppo A83 (2018) vs competition:

The new Oppo A83 model will be up against the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 series, Motorola Moto G5 series, and Samsung Galaxy J series, among others.

Key specifications of Oppo A83 (2018):

Model Oppo A83 (2018) Display 5.7-inch FullView HD+ (1450x720p) display Pixel density: 282 ppi (pixels per inch) OS Android 7.1 Nougat-based ColorOS 3.2 Processor MediaTek (MT6763T) octa-core GPU 770MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB Camera Main: 13MP with F2.2 aperture, LED flash

Front: 8MP sensor with Face unlock capability Battery 3,180mAh Network 4G-LTE (with VoLTE: Voice-over-LTE) Add-ons Dual-SIM slots (Type: Nano), separate microSD card slot, fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n), micro-USB port Dimensions 150.5 x 73.1 x 7.7 mm Weight 143g Colors Red/ Gold/ Blue Price Rs. 15,999

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Oppo.