New observatory in West Bengal to boost astrophysics in India: Science Ministry

A new observatory set up by the S N Bose Centre for Basic Sciences (SNBCBS), an autonomous institute of the Department of Science and Technology, in West Bengal will significantly help in scientific observations of astronomical objects in the country, said the Ministry of Science and Technology on Monday.

The observatory situated atop Panchet Hill in the Garpanchakot area of Purulia district in West Bengal will also help in training students in handling telescopes and recording data, generating national and international collaboration in astronomical research and most importantly, filling in the longitudinal gap.

"The observatory at a height of 600 meters above ground level and the longitude of approximately 86 degrees East, will be a major observatory not only in eastern India, but also in the world," said the Ministry, noting that it fills the gap between the Arctic Ocean in the north to Antarctica in the south.

Renowned astrophysicist and Vice Chancellor of Ashoka University opines that "the Panchet observatory is strategically positioned".

S.N. Bose Centre has signed an MoU with the Sidhu Kanu Birsa University for joint responsibility of running the observatory and sharing resources.

"This was a moment of pride, and the Centre will be able to make a significant contribution to the body of knowledge in observational astronomy," said Dr. Tanusri Saha-Dasgupta, Director of S.N. Bose Centre, at the virtual inauguration at the SKB University.

"An observatory always creates its own ecosystem in its vicinity and the Panchet observatory too holds this promise," said Viswajit Sahay, Financial Adviser of the Department of Science and Technology.

The land for the observatory was formally acquired in 2018 and its conceptualisation, layout, and initiation were led by Dr. Ramkrishna Das, Dr. Soumen Mandal, and Dr. Tapas Baug, from the Department of Astrophysics of SNBNCBS.

Their work included site characterisation, determining astronomical 'seeing' and weather parameters, and installation of a 14-inch telescope for scientific observations.

