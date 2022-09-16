This week (Sep 12-18), there are many films and series are releasing on OTT platforms. Find out what's new on Hotstar, Netflix, Zee5, SonyLiv, MXPlayer, and AhaTelugu.

Netizens will get to watch a variety of genres - from horror to comedy - on leading OTT platforms. Here is the full details of the new releases.

Movie Name: Jogi

Genre: Social Issue Drama/Thriller

IMDB Rating: -

Release Date: September 16 on Netflix

Ali Abbas Zafar-directed Jogi stars Diljit Dosanjh,Kumud Mishra,Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

Amid tension in 1980s India, three friends of different faiths unite in a noble yet dangerous effort to save hundreds in their town.

Movie Name: Shiksha Mandal

Genre: Crime Drama

IMDB Rating: -

Release Date: 15 September on MX Player

Shiksha Mandal is a Hindi-language crime drama web-series written and directed by Syed Ahmad Afzal and starring Gulshan Devaiah,Gauhar Khan and Pawan Malhotra. It premiered on MX Player on 15 September 2022.

Movie Name: Ramarao on Duty

Genre: Mystery Action Film

IMDB Rating: 5.4/10

Release Date: 15 September on SonyLIV

Ramarao on Duty is a Telugu-language mystery action film written and directed by Sarath Mandava. It stars Ravi Teja in titular role alongside Divyansha Kaushik, Rajisha Vijayan, and Venu Thottempudi. The plot follows Ramarao, an honest civil servant, who is on mission to eradicate corruption to help the people suffering from poverty.

Movie Name: Dahan

Genre: Horror Thriller

IMDB Rating: -

Release Date: Releasing on Disney+Hotstar

Dahan is an Indian Hindi language horror thriller web series which stars Tisca Chopra, Saurabh Shukla, Rajesh Tailang, Ankur Nayyar and Mukesh Tiwari.

Movie Name: Goodnight Mommy

Genre: Horror

IMDB Rating: -

Release Date: September 16 on Amazon Prime

Susanne Wuest, Lukas Schwarz and Elias Schwarz are starring the series. In the heat of the summer. A lonesome house in the countryside between woods and corn fields. Nine-year-old twin brothers are waiting for their mother.

Movie Name: College Romance Season 3

Genre: Romantic Comedy

IMDB Rating: Previous Season (8.4/10 and 7.6/10)

Release Date: 16 September on Sony Liv

The story is about three best friends who look for love, laughs and some lifelong memories while attending college together.Gagan Arora, Apoorva Arora, Keshav Sadhna, Shreya Mehta, Nupur Nagpal, Jahnvi Rawat and Eklavey Kashyap are part of the cast.

Movie Name: Vikrant Rona (Telugu version)

Genre: Action-adventure thriller

IMDB Rating: 7.7

Release Date: September 16 on Disney+Hotstar

Vikrant Rona is an action-adventure thriller film written and directed by Anup Bhandari. It stars Sudeepa as the titular character alongside Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandez. The story revolves around a remote village in the middle of a tropical rainforest which starts witnessing a series of unexplainable events which are attributed to the supernatural.

Movie Name: Timepass 3

Genre: Romantic comedy drama

IMDB Rating: 7.3

Release Date: Releasing on Zee5 on 16

Timepass 3 is a Marathi language romantic comedy drama film directed by Ravi Jadhav and produced by Meghana Jadhav. It is a third installment of Timepass (film series). The film stars Prathamesh Parab, Hruta Durgule and Bhalchandra Kadam in lead roles and stars Sanjay Narvekar, Vaibhav Mangle in supporting roles.

Movie Name: Attention Please

Genre: Drama Thriller

IMDB Rating: -

Release Date: Releasing on Netflix on September 16

Vishnu Govindhan, Athira Kallingal and Anand Manmadhan's Attention Please is a drama thriller. The movie has opened to positive reviews.

Movie Name: Heartbreak High

Genre: Drama

IMDB Rating: -

Release Date: Releasing on Netflix on 14 September

Heartbreak High is an Australian drama television series created for Netflix, by Hannah Carroll Chapman. It is a reboot of the 1994 series first screened on Network Ten. The show premiered on 14 September 2022.

Movie Name: Fate: The Winx Saga

Genre: Teen Drama

IMDB Rating: -

Release Date: Released on Netflix on September 16

Fate: The Winx Saga is a teen drama series based on the Nickelodeon animated series Winx Club, created by Iginio Straffi. It stars Abigail Cowen, Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Eliot Salt and Elisha Applebaum.

Movie Name: Do Revenge

Genre: Black comedy film

IMDB Rating: -

Release Date: Releasing on Netflix on September 16

Do Revenge is an American black comedy film directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. It stars Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke, Rish Shah, Sophie Turner, and Austin Abrams. The plot was inspired by Alfred Hitchcock's Strangers on a Train.

Movie Name: Kerosene

Genre: Crime Thriller

IMDB Rating: -

Release Date: Releasing on Aha Telugu on September 16

Dhruva, Brahmaji, Preetei Sundar, Madhusudan Rao, Kancherpalem Raju, Sammeta Gandhi, Jeevan Kumar and Laxman Meesala are in the cast.