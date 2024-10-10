Deepika Padukone is making the most of her new mommy duties. Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their baby girl in September and ever since, the actress has been busy tending to her baby. While fans were speculating that the actress would make an entry at the trailer launch event of Singham Again, the new mommy chose to skip the event.

Deepika on being sleep deprived

Now, in a new interview, Deepika has spoken about how sleep deprivation and burnout can cloud someone's decision making ability. "When you are sleep-deprived or burnt out the decisions that you make and I think sometimes I can actually feel it. I know on particular days when I am feeling stressed or burnt out because I haven't slept enough or practice my self-care rituals...I can tell that my decision-making is getting affected to some extent," the Bajirao Mastani actress said in an interview with entrepreneur and media magnate Ariana Huffington.

Ranveer on night duty

While Deepika chose to stay at home and be with the baby, daddy Ranveer Singh dominated the Singham Again trailer launch event. He revealed that Deepika couldn't come as she was looking after the baby and added that he takes care of their baby girl at night. He also called Deepika 'classy' and reveals how excited he gets to see her in a massy avatar in the film.

"My wife is really classy but I'm the happiest when she comes in her massy avatar. And it can only be made possible by the king of mass- Rohit Shetty, I love you sir. I'm grateful to be a part of the cop universe and share screen space with my idols, Ajay sir and Akshay sir," Ranveer added.