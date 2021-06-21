A new graphene oxide-polyvinyl alcohol aerogel (meringue-like material) that can be the lightest sound insulation yet created was found and it weighs just 2.1kg per cubic meter. It can be used as aviation engine insulation to reduce noise by up to 16 decibels, lowering the 105-decibel scream of a jet engine lifting off to a sound similar to that of a hair dryer, say researchers.

Because of the aerogel's meringue-like structure, it is exceedingly light, allowing it to operate as an insulator within aircraft engine nacelles while adding nearly no weight. The material is currently being improved by the research team to provide enhanced heat dissipation, which will improve fuel safety and efficiency.

"This is clearly a very exciting material that could be applied in a number of ways - initially in aerospace but potentially in many other fields such as automotive and marine transport, as well as in building and construction. We managed to produce such an extremely low density by using a liquid combination of graphene oxide and a polymer, which are formed with whipped air bubbles and freeze-casted" says Professor Michele Meo, lead researcher.

Although the team's initial focus is on collaborating with aerospace partners to test the material as a sound insulator in plane engines, they believe it might also be utilized to make panels in helicopters or automotive engines. They anticipate that the aerogel will be ready for usage within 18 months.