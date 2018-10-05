We're only four days away from Google's Oct. 9 even where it's most probably going to uncover the new Pixel devices: Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL - Google's latest flagship devices.

Even though the sheer amount of Pixel leaks may have potentially revealed a lot about the upcoming smartphones, we have discovered something more to add up to it, and this time its the color.

Renders of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL in a pinkish "sand" color were posted online by Android Headlines. We've seen past Pixel phones come out in dark, white, and shades of blue, but the sand tint is brand-new and is expected to be a new choice for buyers.

If you look at the sand Pixels, you may likewise see the brilliant orange power button. This little complement follows in the strides of the dark/white Pixel 2, which additionally had an orange power button.

The renders of the new Pixel devices show them in highly contrasting color choices - black and white. We've already seen the Pixel 3 leak in high contrast, but this may be our first clear view the third color. Different rumors have indicated the presence of the Sand color, but it's hard to imagine without seeing pictures.

There will be much more to know about these new pixel devices once they are released at the October 9 event.

Spec-wise the two new Pixel devices should don the Snapdragon 845 chipset, alongside somewhere 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, Active Edge for summoning the Google Assistant, a USB-C port, and Android 9 Pie on board. The Pixel 3's screen resolution is said to be at 1080x2160, while the XL will have a screen resolution of 1440x2960. The battery in the smaller phone is supposedly a 3,000 mAh unit, while the greater one gets a 3,430 mAh cell.

Google must foresee the launch of new Pixel devices as a prime time to compete against the latest iPhone releases are Apple, and it will leave no strings untied to make sure that the Pixel 3 has features that content strongly against its rivals Apple and Samsung.