Datsun has launched the first substanitial facelift of its entry-level hatchback, the Redi-GO. While at it, the company has discontinued the top-end "S" variant, which is nothing to be disheartened about because two new variants have been added—T and T(O). Moreover, by doing so, Datsun has brought uniformity to the variant-nomenclature in its entire lineup. Earlier, the Redi-GO variants were distinguished as D, A, and S whereas the GO and GO+ variants had 'T' instead of 'S' as the top variant. Now, it's DAT for all, whereas the "(O)" suffix in a few of them signifies "more features/equipment".

2020 Datsun Redi-GO: What's new on the outside?

The car's got a brand new face, and it's almost transformed the overall personality of the car. The previous design wasn't bad at all, but it just didn't stand out when parked next to the not-too-different looking cars, such as the Hyundai Eon, Chevrolet Beat, and Mahindra e2O. Now it does. Sadly, the other three cars are not here anymore to get a complex. That said, the new Redi-GO looks striking in isolation too. Of course, like you, I too am seeing the new car in pictures as of now, but as far as first impressions go, I can say it makes a good one.

Also, the new Redi-GO now gets 14-inch wheels, and they are standard across all variants. As a result, the already best-in-segment ground clearance of 185 mm gets a two mm raise. It's now 187 mm. LED foglamps and LED taillights round off the major new features on the outside. The car had LED DRLs from day one, but now they are so big that even the brightest car-accessory shop owners would be dazed.

Two new colours have been added as well: Sandstone Brown and Vivid Blue. Blade Silver, Bronze Grey, Opal White, and Fire Red are the other colours.

2020 Datsun Redi-GO: What's new on the inside?

The most important addition on the inside has to be the new dashboard that finally looks premium. The new, and big (8-inch), touchscreen helps too. The infotainment system features voice recognition, and is compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The addition of a screen also means that Datsun could give the car a rear camera (with projection guide) as well, and it did.

Well, that's the long and short of it. The engine and gearbox combos remain the same, and all variants are now BS6 compliant. Datsun is also providing a two years / unlimited km standard warranty that can be extended for up to five years at an "attractive" price of Rs 1850. Okay, that's indeed attractive. Plus, it's also throwing in a free roadside assistance subscription for two years. Both, the warranty and road side assistance services, can be availed in over 1500 cities.

2020 Datsun Redi-GO Price List

The Redi-GO competes primarily with the Maruti Suzuki Alto and Renault Kwid.