Scientists have found a new blood test that could predict the onset of Tuberculosis (TB) up to two years in advance.

A blood test that predicts the development of TB without putting large numbers of lower-risk people through unnecessary preventative treatment is not currently available.

Researchers from an international research consortium reported that they developed and validated a blood test that measures the expression levels of four genes that can more accurately predict the development of TB in high-risk patients in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The research is published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.