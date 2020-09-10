The first batch of five Rafale multirole fighter jets will be formally inducted into the Indian Air Force in Ambala air base in Haryana. The multirole French-made fighter jets will become a part of the IAF's 17 Squadron "Golden Arrows".

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, his French counterpart Florence Parly, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar will attend the ceremony.

The official Twitter handle of IAF stated, "IAF will formally induct the Rafale aircraft in the 17 Squadron 'Golden Arrows' today at Air Force Station, Ambala. New bird in the arsenal of IAF."