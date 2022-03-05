One of the most popular forms of art and design that we experience nowadays is the three-dimensional art and design niche. It is a very in-demand skill with countless 3D artists across the globe showcasing their creativity with their designs. In the modern era that we live in, thousands of businesses offer 3D services and software tools catering to the high demand for 3D artists.

Cedric Kashama is a 3D artist and designer who has been plying his trade in the industry for a considerable amount of time now. He likes to think of himself as someone who likes to bring life to colourful content, be it images or videos. He has been working with futuristic concepts for Tik Tok and Instagram reels. He has also worked with 4D cinematic software. A self-taught designer from a young age, he believes in his abilities and preferences when it comes to his designs instead of following trends.

He originally began as a YouTube vlogger. However, in making videos and then editing them, he realized that it was more than just cutting and splicing footage together. With 3D design in his armoury, he could potentially create much more creative designs for his audiences. However, people told him that he was crazy to stop making videos when he got millions of views on Tik Tok. It was a gamble, but he believed in it, and he knew he had to go into 3D. Today his Tik Tok account has nearly 1.4 million followers, with some of his videos registering over 60 million views!

His ability to know his capabilities and limits and be willing to take risks instead of settling for the safer alternative is his biggest strength. That, combined with his ability to focus on something for hours without bothering about his surroundings, is what has driven him to achieve his goals and endeavours in life. He also believes that his abilities have helped his friends a lot in motivating them to chase after their life goals.

He opines that to achieve excellence and make a lasting impact on people, one has to do what they like. There is no alternative to achieving excellence. Only the work that makes you passionate about it can help you achieve excellence. "Work is the only thing that pays. Believe in yourself and work until you reach your goals," he says.