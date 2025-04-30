It was a few weeks back that the video of Charu Asopa selling clothes online had left everyone on social media shocked. Sushmita Sen's sister-in-law and Rajeev Sen's wife, Charu Asopa, had left Mumbai and shifted to Bikaner to stay with her parents. Asopa had revealed that she shifted base to Bikaner as she couldn't survive in Mumbai financially.

Buys new home

The Akbar Ka Bal Birbal actress had said that her daughter, Ziana and financial struggles were the reason behind her moving back to her parents in Bikaner. She had said back then that she would continue to work from the new city and Ziana too would have her grandparents to take care of her.

Amid the sob story, Asopa has now surprised her fans and followers by buying a new home in the city. As Rajeev Sen's wife started getting trolled, she has now said that she never claimed to be poor.

Not poor

"I keep giving you guys updates. People commented why I travelled by flight and not train. The brand invited me and insisted on booking a flight. Some even made videos of me shopping and said, 'Yeh toh gareeb hai'. Pehli baat, maine kabhi nahi bola ke main gareeb hu. (I have never said that I am poor)," she said in her vlog.

"By God's grace, I'm managing fine. I don't want sympathy—I've taken a conscious break from TV to explore other things. That was my decision," she said. Charu further added that she always wanted to buy a home in Bikaner as her financial condition abled her to do that. She added that it is a better investment than paying rent in Mumbai.

The 'Kaisa Hai Ye Rishta Anjaana' further said that she consciously chose to leave TV but is open to work with brand endorsements and deals as they take lesser time.