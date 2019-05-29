Disha Patani, who is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Bharat, alongside Salman Khan, never gives a miss to her workout regime even when on a vacation.

The actress will be seen performing high octane acrobatics as a trapeze artist and for the same, Disha had to train rigorously for 2 months and just prior to the shoot the actress got injured yet she did not give up on it.

One of the reasons that Disha fits perfectly in the role of Radha whom Salman Khan will be romancing on screen in early years of life was the requirement of performing high octane acrobatics. Director Ali Abbas Zafar strongly felt that Disha was a perfect blend of fitness, hot and young.

Talking about fitness Disha shared, "Honestly, holidays are not supposed to be for training but I do make sure that I am doing weight training every day and I am doing some form of Cardio every day and I also make sure that if I am at a beach place then I am swimming or some sort of activity because I eat a lot when I am on a vacation. "

"I always look for a place which has a gym that makes life very easy for me, I prefer weight training so I always look for a place and honestly if you are on a vacation you can always walk around or you can swim and do extracurricular stuff you can find in that particular area. I like doing weight training because it's different, I am at a different gym and in a different environment," the actress further added.

Disha also shares once she is back from the vacation to compensate on the cheat meals this is what she does, "I have to be really on a very very strict diet when I come back, I could do intermediate fasting or something like that which shows quick results and also I have to train twice or thrice a day."

The first song from the album 'Slow Motion' has already created a huge stir and is tracking big time, garnering immense appreciation from all across, where the killer moves of Disha Patani while shaking a leg with Salman Khan is a definite treat to watch. The song has gripped the nation with its unusual slow motion.

After the back to back success of M.S. Dhoni -An Untold Story and Baaghi 2, which raked more than 100 crores at the box office, Disha Patani will be seen next in Bharat along with Salman Khan, followed by Mohit Suri's Malang.