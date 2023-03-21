Mudasir Bhat, might have been a part of MTV's celebrity Box Cricket League and film - The Perfect Girl, but it was his role of a raw agent in Voot's Crackdown that made the audience notice him. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Crackdown gave the model, actor and cricketer tremendous fan following. After the success of the first season of Crackdown, the show is back with its second season.

And this time, the actor promises more action, more adventure and lots more of twists and turns. Season 2 also stars Saqib Salem, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mohammed Iqbal Khan, Ankur Bhatia, Rajesh Tailang, Waluscha De Sousa and Ekavali Khanna. International Business Times, India got in touch with the actor to talk about bagging the role, working with Apoorva Lakhia and improvisations on his sets.

How did you bag your role?

I knew Apoorva Lakhia from before through cricket as we play together. But, I did have to go for a couple of rounds of audition for the role. It wasn't that easy and wasn't served to me on a plate. It did take some time for me to get finalized for the character. And I'm glad I did get to play the part.

Is there any space and scope for improvisations on the Apoorva Lakhia's sets? Or does he prefer going strictly by the script?

Yes, there is definitely scope for improvisation on his set. But, I prefer going by the script as we practice before hand through script readings and know what the character and scenes demand, so going by the script is what I personally prefer. Also, the writer has written the script with a vision and it's always smart to go in that specific direction.

How was the vibe on the sets like?

The vibe was really cool on the sets. Everyone was so chilled out but at the same time serious with their work. I got to learn a lot from the team, I must say.

Any memorable incidence you'd like to share with the cast or the team?

Yes, there were many memories throughout my journey of Crackdown but if I have to pen down one, I would like to say that it's never a dull moment on Apoorva Lakhia's set. Since he's a foodie we got to taste all the special cuisines of the places we shot at. Like when we shot at Kasauli we actually had food that was specially sent for us all the way from Chandigarh, which was a great experience in itself. We would all enjoy the food together and savour the moments. We lived the experience and it was wonderful.