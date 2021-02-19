Bengaluru is known for its weather and you'll hear a lot about it from people in the northern part of India. But of late, the one thing Bengaluru is loved for is not its strongest suit. Blame climate change, pollution, or cutting of trees, Bengaluru weather hasn't been the same. But on Friday, Bengaluru gave a glimpse of how it used to be, a breezy evening with a surprise drizzle that perfectly sets the mood for tea and snacks.

The past couple of days have been extremely hot (in southern India's scale of summer), but the sudden change in weather in the Garden City of India made everyone fall in love all over again. For many, it was an enjoying walk down memory lane, and for most Bengaluru had returned to its original self.

Come what may, the unexpected drizzle and even windy rain in some parts of Bengaluru were enjoyed by one and all. Even those who do not enjoy the monsoons couldn't resist cheering up in joy. Suddenly, everything else took a backseat in Bengaluru and everyone was talking about the pleasant, surprising rain in the city. Indeed, a heartwarming welcome to the weekend.

Netizens in awe of Bengaluru

Given the sudden shift in weather in Bengaluru also grew hearts of Bengalureans fonder. And why not? While some chose to sit back and relax while enjoying the romantic weather, many wanted to express their joy on social media. See how people reacted and probably made citizens of other cities a bit jealous.

In the interest of full disclosure, this article was written while enjoying the cool breezy weather, with a hot cup of traditional filter coffee and some Pakoras!