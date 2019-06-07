'Content Czarina' Ekta Kapoor, who has delivered path- breaking content to the audience, be it television, OTT platform or films, celebrates her birthday today. Fans of Ekta are trending the visionary producer on the occasion of her birthday with a hashtag #HBDEktaKapoor all across social media.

Spearheading the entertainment industry, Ekta Kapoor has always treated her fans with unforgettable content rich narratives in various forms and the netizens cannot stop wishing her for delivering the exemplary work over the years on the special day.

Ekta Kapoor, known for the bravest choices of stories, stands as an inspiration to many. Ekta Kapoor recently joined the league of 500+ global leaders and marked her debut on LinkedIn. Being the only content creator from India to be on the platform, Ekta is surely a trailblazer in the true sense of the term.

She started her career as a producer from a very young age along with her mother and there were a lot of questions which were asked to Ekta regarding the same, each time. Putting every question in perspective, Ekta finally shared her journey post-Balaji with a new social media post recently.