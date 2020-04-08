After a hiatus, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres returned to her show on Monday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She joined the list of other late-night comedians who are now shooting their comedy routines from their homes.

She started off by talking about the pros and cons of the quarantine phase and thanked everyone who has managed to keep the society stable with their efforts. Calling the ongoing time as crazy, she said, "I wasn't supposed to be doing my show from my house until next season. Today, I applaud you. Usually, I walk out and people applaud me, but I'm applauding you: nurses, doctors, hospital staff, supermarket employees, truck drivers, everyone who keeps us going. Thank you so much," as reported by Daily Wire.

She further quipped how she's keeping her show on air with the help of her staff and crew, adding that she is filming in her living room because it has the best light and sound. However, she ended up joking that quarantine was a bit like a jail.

"This is like being in jail," Ellen said, stating "Mostly because I've been wearing the same clothes for 10 days and everyone in here is gay."

Ellen's quarantine joke irks social media users

Her comparison nonetheless did not go well down with the netizens who slammed her for being insensitive and comparing herself to actual prisoners. Well, this isn't the first time that social media users have trolled her. In October last year, she was targeted when photos of her and former President George W. Bush being friendly at a football game surfaced online.